NATIONAL DAY CALENDAR: National Heart Month

Welcome to February 24th on the National Day Calendar.

While Valentine’s Day has come and gone, there is still time to celebrate someone who deserves your attention: you!

February is National Heart Month and while your New Year’s resolutions may have already been broken, this month is the perfect time to learn a few small steps that can make a big impact.

Speaking of steps, it takes as little as 30 minutes of exercise, five times per week to jumpstart your heart health. There are lots of creative ways to do this and walking is an excellent choice.

Learning about heart healthy foods can have a ripple effect because even swapping out delicious healthy food for some of the junk can make a difference in how you feel right away.

The key is understanding that your small positive choices add up and believing that you are worth it!