NATIONAL DAY CALENDAR: National Heart Month

National Day Calendar
Posted: / Updated:

Welcome to February 24th on the National Day Calendar.

While Valentine’s Day has come and gone, there is still time to celebrate someone who deserves your attention: you!

February is National Heart Month and while your New Year’s resolutions may have already been broken, this month is the perfect time to learn a few small steps that can make a big impact.

Speaking of steps, it takes as little as 30 minutes of exercise, five times per week to jumpstart your heart health. There are lots of creative ways to do this and walking is an excellent choice.

Learning about heart healthy foods can have a ripple effect because even swapping out delicious healthy food for some of the junk can make a difference in how you feel right away.

The key is understanding that your small positive choices add up and believing that you are worth it!

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

NDC FEB 24

WDA Basketball

Regional Basketball

State Hockey

Opening School Doors

Rural Vaccines

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 2/23

Tuesday, February 23rd, 2021 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Vaccine Pace

Suicide Prevention Grants

Marijuana OK'd

Watford School Pantry

Sinking Ice Houses

BSC Coffee with a Cop

Through With Chew

Tom's Tuesday Afternoon #OneMinuteForecast 2/23

A messy morning and evening commute

NDC FEB 23

Mental Health Routine

Region 6 Basketball

More Video

Good Day Dakota links

Furry Friday

Raising North Dakota

Road to Recovery

National Day Calendar

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

KX News Trending Stories

Latest Stories

More Local News