NATIONAL DAY CALENDAR: National Heimlich Maneuver Day

It’s hard to say how many lives have been affected by Dr. Henry Heimlich. Some estimate that his abdominal thrust technique has been performed successfully over 50,000 times since 1974!

This procedure is so simple that even young people with very little training have been able to save choking victims.

Dr. Heimlich did not use the method himself until he was 96-years-old, when he saved a woman who lived in his nursing home.

What an amazing testament to the power of a method that can still be used by young and old.

On National Heimlich Maneuver Day, we celebrate this life saving technique and the man who invented it.

