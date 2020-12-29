NATIONAL DAY CALENDAR: National Hero Day

Welcome to December 29th on the National Day Calendar.

We all know a superhero when we see one. Clark Kent, Peter Parker, Bruce Wayne and Tony Stark may be hiding in plain sight, but the minute they don their disguises, we know that help is on its way.

But how many real live heroes surround us every day?

If someone goes out of their way to make a difference for others, we can easily spot this character strength. They don’t have to leap tall buildings in order to make an extraordinary contribution.

How many times has your life been affected by a teacher, doctor, first responder or mentor?

It may be someone in your family or a distant relative whose choices still echo in your life today.

Heroism is in the eye of the beholder, but on National Hero Day, take time to acknowledge the people who have made a difference to you.