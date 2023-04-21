If you’ve ever given someone a high five, and who hasn’t, you can thank the Los Angeles Dodgers.



On October 2, 1977, Dusty Baker hit a home run to put the Dodgers ahead of the Philadelphia Phillies in their playoff game. As he crossed home plate, his teammate, Glenn Burke, ran toward him with a hand in the air and slapped Baker’s raised hand. This perfect bonding moment is widely regarded as the first ever high five. The gesture has become so ubiquitous that it now feels like second nature in a moment of celebration. On National High Five Day, celebrate by putting your hands in the air and passing on the joy to a friend. If you really want to get crazy, go for the double high five.