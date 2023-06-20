It’s National Hike with a Geek Day, a day that encourages geeks, tech enthusiasts, and nature lovers alike to step away from their screens and embark on an outdoor adventure.

In a world that often associates geeks with computers and gadgets, this day highlights the harmonious blend of technology and nature. It’s an opportunity to embrace the beauty of the great outdoors while enjoying the company of fellow geeks who share a passion for both nature and technology. So, lace up your hiking boots, grab your gadgets, and head out to explore the trails with your geeky companions.

Whether you’re discussing the latest tech trends or marveling at the wonders of nature, National Hike with a Geek Day offers a unique and fulfilling experience