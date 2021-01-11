NATIONAL DAY CALENDAR: National Hobby Month

National Day Calendar
Posted: / Updated:

Welcome to January 11th on the National Day Calendar.

New Years Day is long gone and perhaps your resolutions with it. They say it takes at least 66 days to form a new habit, and if your resolve is already fading, have no fear. You may just need a better goal!

January is National Hobby Month and if your goals have been about denial, why not try some permission instead. That’s right! Permission granted to explore what brings you a little bit of joy each day. If you’ve never thought about hobbies as self care, consider this, indulging in something you love to do isn’t just for your own good, it brings lots of benefits to those around you. With this in mind, its time to try something new.

Whether its painting, photography, exercising or crafting, making fun activities part of your daily routine will boost your mood and your overall well being. And that’s a goal you’re bound to keep.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Stories

More Local News

Recent Videos

A very warm first half of the week

wish granted

NDC JAN 11

Plays of the week

Dickinson Trinity Basketball

KX Storm Team Late Sunday Night Full Weather Forecast w/Tom Schrader 1/10/21

Tom's Sunday Evening #OneMinuteForecast 1/10

BeLocal update

Social media future

Gymnastics

Class B Basketball

WDA Basketball

UMary Basketball

Student Art Show

Ice training

WDA Hockey

Saturday, January 9th, 2021 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Pet Supplies Plus

Adaptive hunting

Friday Night Frenzy pt 2

More Video

Good Day Dakota links

Furry Friday

Raising North Dakota

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

KX News Trending Stories