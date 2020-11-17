NATIONAL DAY CALENDAR: National Homemade Bread Day

Welcome to November 17th on the National Day Calendar.

Who doesn’t love the warm, comforting aroma of freshly baked bread?

Today, we celebrate the tradition of making it at home. This day was established in the 1980s by the The Homemade Bread Committee from Ann Arbor, Michigan. The celebration is all about family and friends slowing down, exchanging recipes, and enjoying the process of baking and breaking bread together. Perhaps you’ve already learned how satisfying this tradition can be, and if not, its time to find an expert and learn those well kept secrets that have been around since the dawn of time.

One thing is for sure: National Homemade Bread Day will bring joy to any home willing to fire up the oven.

