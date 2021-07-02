NATIONAL DAY CALENDAR: National Hotdog Month

Welcome to July 2nd on the National Day Calendar.
If you happen to be in Coney Island, New York this week, be sure to visit Nathans for the International Hot Dog eating contest. You will want to get there early as this event draws a crowd from around the globe. The contestants are announced by an old time carnival barker as if they are prize fighters. And the champion to beat is Joey Chestnut. This man from Kentucky, holds the record for eating 74 hotdogs in just 10 minutes. You still have two days left to train for this event, though you might not like this insider tip. Most winners have to dip them in water first in order to gobble them faster.
Why not celebrate National Hotdog Month one dog at a time, with some good old mustard and onions?
Today we also celebrate National Anisette Day.