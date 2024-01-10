BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — Today we celebrate National Houseplant Day, a day to appreciate the lush, leafy friends that share our living spaces.

Houseplants do more than just brighten up a room; they improve air quality, reduce stress, and even boost productivity. But did you know that the practice of keeping plants indoors dates back to ancient times? The hanging gardens of Babylon, one of the Seven Wonders of the Ancient World, are perhaps the most famous example of lavish indoor plant displays. During the Victorian era, houseplants became a symbol of status and sophistication, with rare and exotic species being highly prized. Today, the love of houseplants has blossomed into a widespread hobby, with people of all ages enjoying the process of growing and caring for their botanical buddies. So, on National Houseplant Day, take a moment to appreciate your leafy companions. Perhaps give them a little extra water or a new spot by the window.

They’re more than just decor; they’re a living, breathing part of your home.