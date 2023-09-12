On National Hug and High Five Day, we celebrate the power of these small but impactful gestures.

Hugs provide a sense of comfort, warmth, and closeness. Studies have shown that hugging can release Oxytocin, sometimes called the “cuddle hormone,” which can lower stress and increase feelings of happiness. Meanwhile, a high five, with its roots in sports celebrations, is a universal sign of teamwork, success, and camaraderie. In an ever-divisive world, it’s the simple actions that often bridge gaps. Whether it’s congratulating someone for a job well done with a quick high five or offering solace with a heartfelt hug, today is the day to spread positivity and unity.



So, reach out — literally — and make someone’s day better. You might just find that the gesture benefits you as much as them.