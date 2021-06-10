NATIONAL DAY CALENDAR: National Iced Tea Day

Welcome to June 10th on the National Day Calendar.

This common, everyday drink was so popular that at one point in history it changed the world economy and sparked a revolution. That beverage is tea.

In the 1700s, the demand was so great that the English began importing more than 3,000 tons. While their trade fleets brought wealth and power to the British Empire, they also brought the Boston Tea Party and the American Revolution. And in the end it all worked out, as the British maintain their elaborate tea customs and we are free to pursue our own laid back American style.

On National Iced Tea Day, find a spot in the shade, kick up your feet, and enjoy this perfect way to beat the heat.

Today we also celebrate National Egg Roll Day, Ballpoint Pen Day, Black Cow Day, and Herbs and Spices Day.