NATIONAL DAY CALENDAR: National Inventors Day

Welcome to February 11th on the National Day Calendar.

With inventions ranging from the radio to remote control, Nicola Tesla is one of the most important minds of the modern era.

When testing his creations, he sometimes got a hand from Mark Twain. Tesla had long been a fan, and when the two met, they immediately became friends. Twain would often stop by Tesla’s laboratory to see what his friend was working on.

During his visits, he helped with electrical testing, had X-rays shot at his head, and stood on something dubbed the earthquake machine to find its effects on the human body.

Twain was so fond of the inventor that he based the main character in A Connecticut Yankee in King Arthurs Court on him.

On National Inventors Day, we celebrate the men and women who brought their ideas to life and the people who supported them along the way.

