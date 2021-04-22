NATIONAL DAY CALENDAR: National Jelly Bean Day

Welcome to April 22nd on the National Day Calendar.

Number 1 Jelly Bean Lane is home to the biggest jelly bean manufacturer in the world and also an unofficial shrine to Ronald Reagan. Our 40th President was such a huge fan of jelly beans that Jelly Belly delivered over three tons of the candy to his inaugural celebration. This unabashed presidential love for their product helped grow the Jelly Belly business exponentially.

Today, their offices pay tribute to Ronald Reagan with portraits of the President made with jelly beans. But that’s not the first time the candy struck a patriotic chord. Apparently they became popular during the civil war, when a candy manufacturer encouraged folks to send them to Union soldiers.

On National Jelly Bean Day, celebrate a candy that stands for our pursuit of happiness.

Today we also celebrate National Earth Day, National Girl Scout Leader’s Day, National Take Our Daughters and Sons to Work Day, and National Teach Children To Save Day.