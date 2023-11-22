BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — Today, we turn up the volume for National Jukebox Day.

From the gleaming lights and spinning vinyl of yesteryears to the modern touch screens boasting vast digital libraries, the jukebox has always been a beacon for shared musical moments. Originating in the early 20th century, the jukebox quickly became a staple in bars and diners, turning patrons into DJs for just a few coins. Its cultural significance carried through decades, transitioning from big band to rock ‘n’ roll, and then seamlessly into the age of streaming. Even today, on the eve of Thanksgiving, one of the most bustling bar nights, you’ll find people queuing up songs, old and new, on jukeboxes across the nation.

It’s a testament that while technology may evolve, the joy of communal music, the shared experience of a beloved tune, remains timeless.