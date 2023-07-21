Today we indulge in our favorite snacks on National Junk Food Day.

While we all know the importance of a balanced diet, there’s no denying the allure of junk food. These tasty treats may not offer much nutritional value, but their delicious flavors make them impossible to resist. Did you know the term ‘junk food’ was first used in the 1960s, but it was a 1972 book titled “Fat, Sugar and Insulin: The No-Junk-Food Diet” that popularized the phrase. Regardless of the name, these foods have been part of our culture for much longer. From the first pot of popcorn found in New Mexico that’s over 5,000 years old to the 19th-century invention of the potato chip, junk food has a long, tasty history.

So, whether your weakness is sweet or salty, fried or cheesy, today is the day to let yourself enjoy your favorite junk food. Remember, even dietitians agree that a little indulgence now and then can be part of a balanced diet.