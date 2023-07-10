Today we celebrate the little bundles of fur that instantly win our hearts. It’s National Kitten Day!



Kittens, with their boundless energy and heart-melting antics, are a source of joy and companionship. But did you know that keeping a kitten or any pet can also benefit your health? Pets are known to lower stress levels, improve mood, and even lower blood pressure.

The bond between humans and cats dates back around 9,500 years. But cats weren’t just appreciated for their hunting prowess. Ancient Egyptians revered them as symbols of grace and poise, a legacy that continues to this day.



So, on National Kitten Day, whether you’re a proud cat owner or an admirer from afar, take a moment to appreciate the charm and companionship these adorable creatures bring to our lives. Remember, every kitten deserves a loving home.