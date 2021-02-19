NATIONAL DAY CALENDAR: National Lash Day

National Day Calendar
Posted: / Updated:

Welcome to February 19th on the National Day Calendar.

When it comes to thick, beautiful eyelashes, one animal stands head and shoulders above the rest. Literally. Giraffes have unique eyelashes that protect their peepers.

In nature, lashes that are too long cause evaporation. Lashes that are too short don’t protect from dust and wind. And thick lashes make it hard to see. But giraffes go against all these rules. They have several rows of thick eyelashes that filter out sunlight and dust, which is very important when they’re standing around in the bright African plains.

In the giraffe world, lashes aren’t simply for looking pretty, they’re essentially built in sunglasses.

On National Lash Day we celebrate the beauty and function of eyelashes. And secretly envy animals who don’t have to worry about leaving their sunglasses on the kitchen counter.

Today we also celebrate National Caregivers Day, National Chocolate Mint Day, and National Vet Girls Rise Day.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

Amber's Friday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 2/19

Your complete weekend forecast

FURRY FRIDAY FEB 19

NDC FEB 19

Homeless Update

State Wrestling

WDA Hockey

Basketball

SYSK NY To Go

Century Patriots Hockey

Vaccine Delays

New Strain & Surge Potential

KX News Town Hall: Bringing Mental Health to Light

Power Grid Bills

Thursday, February 18th, 2021 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 2/18

Reimbursing Jails

First Female Engineer

More Video

Good Day Dakota links

Furry Friday

Raising North Dakota

Road to Recovery

National Day Calendar

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

KX News Trending Stories

Latest Stories

More Local News