NATIONAL DAY CALENDAR: National Leif Erikson Day

Welcome to October 9th on the National Day Calendar.

We all know that America was discovered in 1492, right? Not true. The Viking Leif Erikson sailed across the Atlantic and found a new continent that he named Vinland.

The settlement was in Newfoundland. Unlike Columbus, he and his men only stayed for a few years then moved back to Europe. For centuries, no one knew that this had even happened until archaeologists uncovered an abandoned Norse village in Canada.

Columbus gets the spotlight, but it was the Vikings who actually planted their flag in North America first.

On National Leif Erikson Day, we celebrate this brave explorer who paved the way for others to discover more of the world.

Today we also celebrate National Moldy Cheese Day, and National Pro-Life Cupcake Day.

