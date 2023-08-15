Today, we celebrate National Lemon Meringue Pie Day.

When it comes to the perfect balance of flavors, few desserts can match the lemon meringue pie. This classic treat dates back to the 19th century when Swiss baker Alexander Frehse made the first recorded meringue pie. The tart, tangy lemon filling perfectly counterbalances the sweet, fluffy meringue, all encased in a buttery, crumbly crust. The true art of making a lemon meringue pie lies in the meringue itself. It’s a simple mixture of egg whites and sugar, but the key is in the whipping. It takes patience and skill to achieve the fluffy peaks that are the hallmark of a great meringue.

So, on National Lemon Meringue Pie Day, why not try your hand at making this classic dessert, or simply enjoy a slice from your favorite bakery? Either way, you’re in for a treat!