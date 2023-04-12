Licorice is one of those foods that people either love or hate.

Yes, there’s red licorice, but that’s really just cherry flavored candy shaped into a long string. The real stuff is an acquired taste. But even among black licorice fans, one kind puts this love to the test, salty licorice. Popular in Germany and Scandinavian countries, you may wonder what on Earth inspired someone to take a bitter candy and make it even more bitter. Salty licorice actually started as a cough remedy and for some reason, people liked it. Liked it so much that its not just found in licorice form. For the rest of us there are plenty of other flavors that don’t hang our taste buds out to dry.

On National Licorice Day chew on these fun facts and leave the salty kind to the die-hards.