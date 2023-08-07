Today we shine a light on National Lighthouse Day.

These iconic structures have guided sailors home for centuries, their beacon of light piercing through fog, darkness, and stormy weather. But did you know that the oldest existing lighthouse in the world is the Tower of Hercules in Spain? Built by the Romans in the 1st century AD, it still serves as a beacon for ships entering the Harbor of La Coruña. In the United States, the first lighthouse was built in Boston Harbor on Little Brewster Island in 1716. Today, many of these historic structures have been converted into museums, offering us a glimpse into the past.

On this day, we honor the steadfast service of lighthouses and the keepers who maintained their vital light. Take a moment to appreciate these silent sentinels of the sea and their role in guiding us safely home.