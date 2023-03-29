If you never had a Radio Flyer little red wagon as a kid, then you have missed out on something truly American, hauling stuff around.

When we grow up we buy trucks and let our hair blow in the breeze. Our dogs ride shotgun with their noses out the window. And the back is full of gear for our next great adventure. This all starts with our first set of wheels, and anyone who sees a kid at the park pulling his version of the important stuff knows it. There goes an entrepreneur, an engineer, the next great lemonade stand! Keep your eyes open for this right of passage. Its a good one and its bound to pull on your heart strings.

On National Little Red Wagon Day, you can bet these kids hauling stuff around are going some place good.