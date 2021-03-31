NATIONAL DAY CALENDAR: National Little Red Wagon Day

National Day Calendar
Posted: / Updated:

Welcome to March 31st on the National Day Calendar.

If you never had a Radio Flyer little red wagon as a kid, then you’ve missed out on something truly American: hauling stuff around.

When we grow up we buy trucks and let our hair blow in the breeze, our dogs ride shotgun with their noses out the window, and the back is full of gear for our next great adventure.

This all starts with our first set of wheels, and anyone who sees a kid at the park pulling his version of the important stuff knows it. There goes an entrepreneur, an engineer, the next great lemonade stand!

Keep your eyes open for this right of passage. It’s a good one and it’s bound to pull on your heart strings.

On National Little Red Wagon Day, you can bet these kids hauling stuff around are going some place good.

Today we also celebrate National Clams On The Half Shell Day, National Tater Day, National Bunsen Burner Day, National Crayon Day, National Prom Day, and Manatee Appreciation Day.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

Amber's Wednesday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 3/31

Wednesday's Forecast: The warming begins and so do fire weather concerns

Road to Recovery Payton Binder

NDC MAR 31

High School Track

Dickinson Baseball

Girls wrestling sanctioned in North Dakota

RW: Shelly Weppler

TR 4 Heart and Soul Egg Hunt

Sanford Now Offering Vax for 16+

KX Convo: Dr. Mike Bitz

Tuesday, March 30th, 2021 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

New Trials

Marijuana on ballot

Emergency Authority

Department Merge

Early Voting

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 3/30

Building Plane

Mason Beats Cancer

More Video

Good Day Dakota links

Furry Friday

Raising North Dakota

Road to Recovery

National Day Calendar

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

KX News Trending Stories

Latest Stories

More Local News