NATIONAL DAY CALENDAR: National Love Your Red Hair Day

Welcome to November 5th on the National Day Calendar.

The genetic trait that causes red hair is found in only two percent of the population, so those of us with natural red locks have no trouble standing out.

If you have both red hair and blue eyes then you are in a one-percent category and chances are you are also left handed. And while redheads have a reputation for being feisty and stubborn, they are also natural born leaders.

This may have more to do with getting picked on or singled out in life and learning quickly to defend ourselves. Which seems to have worked well for Prince Harry, Carol Burnett, Ron Howard and Lucille Ball.

On National Love Your Red Hair Day, celebrate this unique trait and the bonus of standing out in a crowd.

Today we also celebrate National Men Make Dinner Day, National Doughnut Day, and National Cash Back Day.