NATIONAL DAY CALENDAR: National Macaroni Day

Welcome to July 7th on the National Day Calendar.

Thomas Jefferson was a true renaissance man. The third United States President completed the Louisiana Purchase, founded the University of Virginia, and even invented the swivel chair. But one thing you may not know is that Jefferson introduced us to macaroni and cheese.

He first tasted the dish while visiting France. Once Jefferson got home, he experimented with the recipe to get it just right. Unfortunately, not everyone gave his mac and cheese a thumbs up. Perhaps it was not the best dish to serve at a State dinner, but today folks give him credit for the popularity of the dish.

On National Macaroni Day we celebrate this favorite comfort food and the fellow American who stuck a feather in his hat and called it macaroni.

Today we also celebrate: National Dive Bar Day, National Father-Daughter-Take-a-Walk Day and National Strawberry Sundae Day.