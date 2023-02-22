The 1977 song Margaritaville by Jimmy Buffet struck music gold.



Though it wasn’t until 2016 that the song was inducted into the Grammy Hall of Fame, the trail that it blazed made Buffet a legend. He was introduced to the cocktail at an Austin, Texas restaurant and finalized the song lyrics while vacationing in Key West. It remains Buffet’s highest-charting solo single.



If the long winter has you dreaming of Summer and warmer weather, cozy up to your favorite flavor, frozen or on the rocks. Sure a margarita won’t actually make the cold weather go away, but it always feels like a celebration when you order this paradise in a glass.



Stop looking for your lost shaker of salt and enjoy National Margarita Day.