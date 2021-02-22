NATIONAL DAY CALENDAR: National Margarita Day

Welcome to February 22nd on the National Day Calendar.

When Mariano Martinez began serving frozen margaritas at his restaurant in the 1970s, he found that people loved this new version of the drink, but his bartenders did not. There was too much time and preparation involved in making one. It slowed down drink orders, which led to complaints from customers.

Martinez found a solution at a 7 Eleven convenience store.

On his way to work one day, he noticed the Slurpee machine and thought it would be a great way to make a large batch of margaritas. He bought an old, soft serve ice cream machine and began experimenting with recipes to get the consistency of the margaritas just right.

Eventually, he found the perfect mixture of tequila, simple syrup, and water. And voila! A new twist on an old favorite was born.

Celebrate National Margarita Day with some chips, salsa, and this Mexican favorite.

Today we also celebrate National California Day and National Cook A Sweet Potato Day.