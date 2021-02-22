NATIONAL DAY CALENDAR: National Margarita Day

National Day Calendar
Posted: / Updated:

Welcome to February 22nd on the National Day Calendar.

When Mariano Martinez began serving frozen margaritas at his restaurant in the 1970s, he found that people loved this new version of the drink, but his bartenders did not. There was too much time and preparation involved in making one. It slowed down drink orders, which led to complaints from customers.

Martinez found a solution at a 7 Eleven convenience store.

On his way to work one day, he noticed the Slurpee machine and thought it would be a great way to make a large batch of margaritas. He bought an old, soft serve ice cream machine and began experimenting with recipes to get the consistency of the margaritas just right.

Eventually, he found the perfect mixture of tequila, simple syrup, and water. And voila! A new twist on an old favorite was born.

Celebrate National Margarita Day with some chips, salsa, and this Mexican favorite.

Today we also celebrate National California Day and National Cook A Sweet Potato Day.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

Amber's Monday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 2/22

Warm & windy today with light snow on the way

Huff Hills Ski Patrol

NDC FEB 22

College Hockey

College Basketball

Plays of the Week

The "Fauci effect"

Wishek family onboard United flight

College Basketball

WDA Hockey

State Wrestling

Class B Basketball

Tuition assistance for National Guard members

Small business support

LEGO Regionals

All about drones in ND

FNF Pt 2

FNF Pt 1

Mandan Nutrition

More Video

Good Day Dakota links

Furry Friday

Raising North Dakota

Road to Recovery

National Day Calendar

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

KX News Trending Stories

Latest Stories

More Local News