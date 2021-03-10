NATIONAL DAY CALENDAR: National Mario Day

Welcome to March 10th on the National Day Calendar.

If your name is Mario get ready to kick up your feet, this day has your name all over it. But just a heads up, the one we are celebrating has a brother named Luigi, and he has earned the day off for all his heroic feats: jumping over barrels, stomping on killer turtles, racing go karts over rainbow highways, and more.

There’s not much this brave little plumber hasn’t done. Since his first appearance in Donkey Kong way back in 1981, Mario has become the most popular character in video game history.

Today celebrates anyone named Mario, but this video game icon is the most famous of the bunch.

On National Mario Day, dust off an old copy of Super Mario Brothers and spend a few hours saving the world from Bowser and his evil Koopa Troopers.

Today we also celebrate National Pack Your Lunch Day, National Women and Girls HIV/AIDS Awareness Day, and National Registered Dietitian Nutritionist Day.

