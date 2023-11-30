BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — The Mason jar, that simple glass container with its airtight screw-top, has transcended its original purpose of preserving food.

John Landis Mason, the young inventor behind this design, patented the jar in 1858. Little did he know, his invention would become an enduring symbol of DIY culture. The beauty of the Mason jar lies in its simplicity and versatility. While it was initially used for canning fruits and vegetables, today, Mason jars have been repurposed in countless ways: as vases, candle holders, salad containers, and even as decor for rustic weddings. Beyond just craft and decor, these jars have played a role in science labs, served as drinking glasses in hipster cafes, and have been the vessel for countless homemade gifts.

The humble Mason jar tells a story of American innovation, resilience, and the ability to find new purpose over and over again.