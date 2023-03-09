Todays forecast, cloudy with a chance of meatballs. But dont worry, they wont be falling from the sky.

National Meatball Day is a purely American celebration for a thoroughly American food. That’s right, you wont find meatballs on the menu when you’re traveling through Italy, where they are called polpettes. But you will find them practically everywhere else. More than one billion Swedish meatballs are served at IKEA stores every year. Meatballs started off in Persia and caught on as a convenient way to quickly cook up almost any type of meat. And if variety is your thing you can sample more than 54 variations at the Meatball Shop in New York city.

Celebrate National Meatball Day with your favorite pasta and sauce or make this world traveler the main event