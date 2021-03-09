National Day Calendar: National Meatball Day

Welcome to March 9th on the National Day Calendar.



Today’s forecast, cloudy with a chance of meatballs, but don’t worry, they won’t be falling from the sky.



National Meatball Day is a purely American celebration for a thoroughly American food.

That’s right, you won’t find meatballs on the menu when you’re traveling through Italy, where they are called polpettes, but you will find them practically everywhere else.

Even IKEA is known for their tasty Swedish meatballs and no you don’t have to assemble them yourself.



More than one billion meatballs are served at 430 stores every year.



It is supposed that meatballs started off in Persia and caught on as a convenient way to quickly cook up almost any type of meat.



And if variety is your thing you can sample more than 54 variations at the Meatball Shop in New York City.



Celebrate National Meatball Day with your favorite pasta and sauce or make this world traveler the main event.



I’m Marlo Anderson with the National Day Calendar. See you again tomorrow as we Celebrate Every Day!