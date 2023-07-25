Today, we go round and round on National Merry-go-round Day.

The origin of the merry-go-round, or carousel as it’s often known, is thought to date back to the Byzantine Empire, where riders would play a game of tossing balls while riding in a circle. But the modern merry-go-round as we know it began to take shape in the 19th century, featuring elaborately carved wooden horses and often accompanied by music. An interesting fact about these nostalgic attractions is that the direction they spin can tell you something about their origin. In the United States, carousels traditionally turn counterclockwise, while in the UK and much of Europe, they turn clockwise! Today, merry-go-rounds continue to captivate the young and the young at heart.

So, if you can, find a local merry-go-round, hop on, and let the world spin around you as you enjoy a moment of simple joy