BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — Today we celebrate National Milk Day, which commemorates the day milk deliveries in glass bottles began in the United States.

But the story of milk goes much further back. Humans have been consuming milk from animals since the domestication of goats and cows thousands of years ago. In ancient civilizations, milk was considered a precious food, often reserved for royalty and religious offerings. Fast forward to the 19th century, when the invention of pasteurization by Louis Pasteur revolutionized milk consumption, making it safer and extending its shelf life. Today, milk is not only enjoyed as a drink but also serves as the foundation for countless other dairy products like cheese, butter, and yogurt.

On National Milk Day, let’s raise a glass to this nutritious beverage that has nourished generations and become a symbol of comfort and wholesomeness.