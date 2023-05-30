If you’ve ever been to the American South you have likely been offered one of two drinks.

Sweet tea is consumed in this part of the country almost as much as water. But for the non teetotaler, nothing is more Southern than the mint julep. A julep is a sweet beverage that was once served to literally make the medicine go down. From there it graduated to a grownup cocktail that included water, gin, sugar, and muddled mint leaves. Today the mint julep goes hand in glove with the Kentucky Derby and is made with bourbon instead of gin. An estimated 120,000 mint juleps are served at Churchill Downs over the two day event.

On National Mint Julep Day, celebrate that sweet Southern style with this refreshing Summer drink.