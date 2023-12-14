BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — On National Monkey Day, we enjoy the high jinks of monkeys, whose behaviors often mirror our own.

Consider the story of Miss Baker, one of the first animals sent into space. In 1959, this squirrel monkey blasted off from Earth and traveled 16 minutes in flight before safely splashing down into the Atlantic Ocean. Upon her return, Miss Baker became an instant celebrity, with her image gracing the covers of Life and other magazines. She was awarded a Certificate of Merit for Distinguished Service and spent her retirement at the U.S. Space & Rocket Center in Huntsville, Alabama, where she received hundreds of letters from her fans each week.

Miss Baker’s story reminds us of the curiosity and courage we share with our primate cousins, and her contribution to space research shows just how significant these animals have been in the pursuit of science and exploration.