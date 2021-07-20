NATIONAL DAY CALENDAR: National Moon Day

Welcome to July 20th on the National Day Calendar.

We all appreciate that first step taken by Neil Armstrong during the Apollo 11 Mission in 1969.

NASA has called the event the single greatest technological achievement of all time. While Richard Nixon proclaimed National Moon Landing Day in 1971, there was no further annual celebration.

As the fanfare died down, the event was drifting into obscurity until a gas station attendant from Michigan took up the cause to bring it back. Richard Christmas mailed letters to Congressmen and Governors in all 50 States, urging them to create a permanent National Day.

His efforts became known as the Christmas Card Campaign and today we celebrate National Moon Day thanks to the inspiration of this one man.

