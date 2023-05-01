We all grew up learning rhymes about a cat playing a fiddle and little piggies going to the market, but probably never questioned where they came from.

To be honest, the origin of nursery rhymes isn’t really clear, since they were passed down by word of mouth for centuries. The first time these children’s poems were collected in print was in the book Tales of My Mother Goose way back in 1695. And over the years, that title got turned into the name of an author, the most beloved poet who never existed.

If you happen to see cows jumping over the moon or find that your flatware ran off with your plates today, don’t worry! Its just National Mother Goose Day!