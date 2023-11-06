BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — Say hello to National Nachos Day!

Originating from Northern Mexico in the 1940s, nachos were the brainchild of a maître d’ named Ignacio Anaya. When some wives of U.S. soldiers stationed at Fort Duncan arrived at his restaurant after closing, Anaya improvised. Using what he had available, he threw together tortilla chips topped with melted cheese and jalapeño slices. He named them “Nachos Especiales” after his own nickname, Nacho. This snackable sensation soon crossed borders and evolved with a myriad of toppings, from beans to guacamole.

Whether you like them simple or loaded, there’s no denying the universal appeal of nachos.