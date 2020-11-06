NATIONAL DAY CALENDAR: National Nachos Day

Welcome to November 6th on the National Day Calendar.

Great chefs aspire to creating signature dishes that will put them on the culinary map. But Ignacio Nacho Anaya was simply trying to serve up something new to his favorite customers. He was the host of The Victory Club in the early 1940s. When the chef turned up missing one night, Ignacio hurried to the kitchen to whip up something for his favorite guests.

Nachos have been a favorite snack ever since, and though they started with humble chips, cheese and jalapenos, today’s recipes are inspired by almost every culture and cuisine.

Not only can nachos feed a crowd, they can be a meal in themselves when piled high with any kind of protein and sauce. Try your favorite leftovers with melted cheese over chips and you are sure to make your culinary mark.

On National Nachos Day celebrate this lightning fast meal that is always a crowd pleaser.

