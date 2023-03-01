Many of the folks who fought during World War II have passed away, but the great war passed on some unexpected food staples that live on to this day. While food items such as hamburgers, cream and butter were in short supply during the war, one item was never rationed, good old peanut butter. Known by soldiers as monkey butter this wasn’t the smooth, creamy type that some of us prefer. To sweeten their sandwiches and keep them from sticking to the roof of their mouths, soldiers added jam. The PB and J became popular with the kids back home, and peacetime brought up a new generation of monkey butter fans. On National Peanut Butter Lovers Day celebrate this lunchtime staple with a tall glass of milk.