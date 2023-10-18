BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — It’s National No Beard Day, a day that celebrates the fresh, smooth faces of those who opt to go without facial hair.

Beards have been symbolic throughout history, often representing wisdom, strength, or a rebellious spirit. However, National No Beard Day shifts the spotlight to the clean-shaven, highlighting the refreshing and polished appearance that comes with it. Whether you’re a steadfast beard wearer or someone who enjoys the crisp look of a smooth face, today invites you to explore the other side. If you’re feeling adventurous, shave off that beard and relish the feeling of the breeze on your skin.

If you’re already part of the clean-shaven club, take a moment to appreciate your polished look.