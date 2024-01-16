BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — Today is National Nothing Day, a day dedicated to doing just that — nothing at all.

Created in 1973 by columnist Harold Pullman Coffin, National Nothing Day was intended as an un-event to provide Americans with one national day when they can just sit without celebrating, observing, or honoring anything. In our fast-paced world, filled with constant notifications and to-do lists, doing nothing can feel strangely challenging yet incredibly refreshing. It’s a day to take a step back, relax, and enjoy a moment of peace and quiet.

You can spend it meditating, napping, or simply enjoying the world around you without any agenda.