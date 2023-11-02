BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — Today, we honor National Ohio Day, diving deep into the captivating narrative of the Buckeye State.

Admitted as the 17th state in 1803, Ohio stands as a testament to America’s industrial spirit and cultural vitality. Birthplace of aviation pioneers, the Wright Brothers, Ohio’s skies witnessed the dreams of human flight turn into reality in the city of Dayton. From the serenity of the Cuyahoga Valley National Park to the vibrant heartbeat of cities like Cleveland and Cincinnati, Ohio’s versatility is nothing short of impressive. The state has given us eight U.S. presidents, legendary astronaut John Glenn, and cultural landmarks like the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.

And let’s not forget Ohio’s critical role during elections; it’s often touted as a bellwether, reflecting the nation’s pulse.