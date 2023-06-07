Located in the heart of the United States, Oklahoma is a state with a diverse landscape and a colorful past.

From the Great Plains in the west to the forests and lakes in the east, Oklahoma boasts a variety of natural wonders waiting to be explored. On National Oklahoma Day, we honor the rich history of the state, from the Native American heritage that shaped its culture to the pioneers who settled during the famous land runs. Oklahoma has given us icons like Will Rogers and Woody Guthrie and contributed to American arts and entertainment through the Broadway musical, “Oklahoma!”

Whether you’re a proud Oklahoman or just an admirer of the state’s beauty and history, today is a day to celebrate the Sooner State and all it has to offer