Two crunchy chocolate biscuits with cream filling between them.

We all know what kind of cookie those are right? Oreos. Well, if you would have asked someone that question in the early 1900s, they would have given you a different answer. Hydrox. When Oreos made their debut in 1912, Hydrox had already been on the market for 4 years. Oreos were seen as a knockoff of the popular cookies. In fact, Hydrox launched ad campaigns to make sure consumers knew that the new cookies were imposters. And it almost worked. For years, Oreos didnt make any money for the Nabisco company. If it weren’t for the stubbornness of some executives, Oreos might have disappeared. It took a strong ad strategy and a redesign, but in the 1950s, Oreos overtook their rival in popularity and Hydrox began to look like the imposter.

On National Oreo Cookie Day, celebrate this classic with a glass of milk and maybe a twist.