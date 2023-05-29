Have you ever heard the story about the guy who traded a paperclip for a house?

Kyle MacDonald, a Canadian blogger played the childhood game called Bigger, Better and started with a simple paperclip. The idea of the game is that you keep trading up for something bigger and better until you reach an item you would actually like to keep. At first Kyle traded his paperclip for a fish shaped pen. After thirteen exchanges he found himself with a movie role, which someone offered to trade for their two story farm house in Kipling, Saskatchewan! Imagine turning an office supply into a house after only fourteen transactions.

On National Paperclip Day, celebrate the simple things in life that are worth more than you think!