NATIONAL DAY CALENDAR: National Pasta Month

Legend has it that when the famous explorer Marco Polo visited China in the late 13th Century, he was served pasta by Kublai Khan. He loved it so much that he brought it back to Italy when he returned home.

Great story, but it’s probably not true. But whatever the real story, Italians love their pasta. In fact, the food is so popular that each year the country eats an average of 75 pounds of pasta per person.

Obviously they are the number one consumer of pasta in the world, but number two on the list sits just across the Mediterranean: Tunisia. They’re huge fans of spaghetti, but also love their more traditional couscous dishes. The point is: pasta is so versatile that people everywhere love it.

October is National Pasta Month, the perfect time to try out some new recipes or enjoy some old favorites. Buon appetito!