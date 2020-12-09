NATIONAL DAY CALENDAR: National Pastry Day

Welcome to December 9th on the National Day Calendar.

Pastry dough dates back to the ancient Mediterranean when it was rolled paper thin and baked into baklava. It made its way to Europe by way of the Crusaders and became a versatile base for pies and pasties. But the variety of pastries we enjoy today is thanks to a French chef who mastered the technique of crafting dough into the sublime.

Beginning his career at the age of 15, chef Careme created pastries that were so grandiose they reached the table of Napoleon Bonaparte. From there he served the royalty of Europe with his cream puffs, Danishes, quiches and tarts, and advanced the notion of cuisine as both art and science.

On National Pastry Day we celebrate this rich dessert and the kid born in poverty that literally shaped his future with it.

