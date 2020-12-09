NATIONAL DAY CALENDAR: National Pastry Day

National Day Calendar
Posted: / Updated:

Welcome to December 9th on the National Day Calendar.

Pastry dough dates back to the ancient Mediterranean when it was rolled paper thin and baked into baklava. It made its way to Europe by way of the Crusaders and became a versatile base for pies and pasties. But the variety of pastries we enjoy today is thanks to a French chef who mastered the technique of crafting dough into the sublime.

Beginning his career at the age of 15, chef Careme created pastries that were so grandiose they reached the table of Napoleon Bonaparte. From there he served the royalty of Europe with his cream puffs, Danishes, quiches and tarts, and advanced the notion of cuisine as both art and science.

On National Pastry Day we celebrate this rich dessert and the kid born in poverty that literally shaped his future with it.

Today we also celebrate Weary Willie Day and Christmas Card Day.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Stories

More Local News

Recent Videos

A December stargazers schedule

Amber's Wednesday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 12/9

Wednesday's Forecast: Increasing clouds and a wintry mix chance

ND Giving Co

NDC OCT 9

Wing Mural

Dickinson Trinity Boy's Basketball

Mandan Girl's Basketball

Bismarck Boy's Basketball

Des Lacs-Burlington Girl's Basketball

Tuesday, December 8th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 12/8

Badlands search and rescue gets donation

Tom's Tuesday Afternoon #OneMinuteForecast 12/8

Amber's Tuesday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 12/8

A possible record-breaking day for warmth

Surrey boys basketball

Our Redeemer's Boys Basketball

Century Girl's Basketball

Garrison Pantry

More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Good Day Dakota links

Furry Friday

Raising North Dakota

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss