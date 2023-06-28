It’s National Paul Bunyan Day, a day dedicated to celebrating the larger-than-life lumberjack of American folklore.

Paul Bunyan, known for his extraordinary strength and tall tales, has become a beloved symbol of the American frontier spirit. According to legend, Paul Bunyan created natural wonders such as the Great Lakes and the Grand Canyon with his mighty axe. His feats and adventures have been passed down through generations, capturing the imagination of young and old alike. So, gather ’round the campfire, and let the tales of Paul Bunyan inspire you with their sense of adventure and wonder.

Celebrate National Paul Bunyan Day and pay tribute to this legendary figure who embodies the spirit of American folklore.