NATIONAL DAY CALENDAR: National Peanut Butter And Jelly Day

Welcome to April 2nd on the National Day Calendar.

While it’s hard to imagine good old peanut butter and jelly as anything but kid stuff, these sandwiches got their start in the early 1900s in New York cities finest tea rooms.

Then in the 1920s, the price of peanut butter fell, and kids finally got their hands on them.

During World War II, peanut butter was one of the only food commodities that wasn’t rationed.

This protein packed ingredient became even more packable when a layer of jelly kept the sandwich from gluing the mouths of soldiers shut.

The winning combination finally earned its stripes in 1968 when the JM Smucker Company started jarring Goober. With vertical layers of alternating peanut butter and jelly, this mashup is still sold around the world today.

On National Peanut Butter And Jelly Day, get your mitts on an all-time favorite that satisfies the kid in all of us.

Today we also celebrate National Ferret Day, National Reconciliation Day, World Autism Awareness Day, and Good Friday.